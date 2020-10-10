STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Periodical fund release critical for completion of Polavaram on time

Rs 18,000 cr required in next six months to complete first phase as targeted by Dec 2021.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Union Ministry of Finance is expected to release the funds through NABARD for the next trance of Rs 2,234.87 crore reimbursement of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) shortly, the State government is pushing for a revolving fund, considering the delayed release from the Centre. Ever since the PIP was declared a national project in 2014, the reimbursement was done on six instances, only once per every financial year.

According to officials, Rs 18,000 crore is required before the end of the current fiscal, that is in the next five-six months, to complete the first phase of the project as targeted by December 2021. As there is a three-layered hierarchy for the clearance of bills — State government to Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), PPA to Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and MoJS to Ministry of Finance — there is a delay of six to 12 months by the time the State submits the bills and funds reach its kitty. The funds are also released in a four-tier setup: Finance ministry raises money to NABARD, NABARD sends it to National Water Development Agency (NWDA), NWDA to PPA, and PPA to the State exchequer.

To bring down this gap, the State has repeatedly requested the MoJS to arrange a revolving fund. So far, the State received about Rs 8,507.26 as reimbursement since June 2014, while the Centre, in its reply in Parliament, maintained that Rs  8,614.7 crore has been reimbursed. The difference is said to be used by the PPA. 

“We need Rs 8,000 crore for headworks, left main canal and right main canal works, and another Rs 10,000 crore for the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR). A periodical flow of funds from the Centre is critical for the project completion. In the initial years, there were issues in the progress of works and the reimbursements were slow. But now, things have fallen in place and the works are progressing well. Yet, the delay in reimbursement continues. This circuitous and complicated process has an adverse impact on the finances of the revenue-deficit State and it is difficult for the State to bear the expenditure upfront and claim reimbursement,” an official explained. 

Out of Rs 4,006.43 crore to be reimbursed by the Centre, the MoJS has sent proposals worth Rs 2,234.87 crore for clearance, as recommended by the PPA, to the Finance Ministry. It is expected to be processed shortly and the money is likely to reach the State in a few weeks. The balance Rs 1,771.39 crore worth bills are under the PPA’s scrutiny. 

The Centre is of the view that the State needs to expedite the execution and it was ready to reimburse the funds. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the State has to expedite the implementation of the project. The scrutiny of bills is also taking a considerable amount of time, sources said. 

In September, the Centre, in Parliament, said that of the State government’s claim that Rs 12,505.94 crore expenditure has been incurred so far, the PPA rejected bills amounting to Rs 760.118 crore as they were found ‘ineligible’. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Irrigation Project
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp