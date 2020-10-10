Stop naming schemes after leaders: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming government schemes — for which the Centre has given major share of funds — after himself, BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded that the government stop naming schemes after the names of the leaders. He was referring to ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ and ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’. “The Centre has given Rs 393.3 crore as 60 per cent share and the State government added Rs 262.2 crore for Vidya Kanuka,” he said.