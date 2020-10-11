INS Sahyadri, INS Kora adjudged best Navy ships

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Coveted trophies for best ship were awarded to INS Sahyadri among capital ships and INS Kora among corvettes at the Fleet Award Function (FAF), 2020, organised to mark the successful culmination of the Operational Cycle of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

This year’s edition was hosted by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain was the chief guest.

The FAF is organised to acknowledge the resilience and perseverance of men-in-white appointed onboard ships of ‘Poorvi Beda’ or colloquially called the ‘Sword Arm’ of the ENC. In all, 16 trophies were awarded in recognition of excellence in various operational verticals. Indian Naval Ships Airavat and Kiltan jointly bagged the ‘best spirited ship’ for displaying indomitable spirit and grit while undertaking challenging missions.