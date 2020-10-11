STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private schools seek Andhra governement support to tide over COVID-19 crisis

Representatives of all the associations under the JAC held a press conference here on Saturday. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects furniture that will be used in schools, in Tadepalli on Wednesday

Leader of GIPSA said schools were closed during the lockdown and therefore teachers’ salaries could not be given.(Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Private educational institutions Joint Action Committee (JAC) has urged the State government to extend support to the owners and staff of private educational institutions in view of the problems faced by them due to the Covid pandemic. Representatives of all the associations under the JAC held a press conference here on Saturday. 

Vishnu Prasad, general secretary of the intermediate education wing of the association, suggested that the students’ kits under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme be given to the white ration card holders from private schools as well. 

Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Association State honorary president V Sundar Rao urged the government to divide private educational institutions into three categories — corporate, budget and semi-budget and provide financial support to the budget and semi-budget schools.

He also said that the fees being charged in the budget schools should be removed from the supervision of the Fee Regulation Monitoring Committee. P Bhaskara Rao, leader of the Gajuwaka Independent Private Schools Association (GIPSA), said schools were closed during the lockdown and therefore teachers’ salaries could not be given. He also demanded that the electricity tariff be shifted from category 2.

