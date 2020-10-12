STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC orders CBI probe over social media posts against the Judiciary

A bench, comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi, directed the CBI to register an FIR and submit a report in eight weeks.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the social media posts against judges and the Judiciary. The court asked the CBI to start the investigation immediately and unravel whether there is a conspiracy behind the posts.The HC directed it to take action against any person, irrespective of their position, if it is proved that there is a conspiracy behind posting derogatory remarks against the Judiciary on social media. The court also wanted the CBI to take steps to remove the alleged derogatory social media posts and block the users as per the law. It directed the CBI to submit a report of the probe in a sealed cover within eight weeks.

The Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Uma Devi gave its orders on a petition filed by the High Court Registrar General into the alleged derogatory social media posts against judges and the Judiciary after the HC struck down the Government Order that paved the way for English to be made the medium of education in government schools, and handed over the case related to the alleged high-handed behaviour of the police towards Narsipatnam doctor Sudhakar Rao to the CBI.

The Bench asked the High Court registry to hand over all material, including the writ petition, to the CBI. If the CBI, on examination of the records, finds other cognisable offences, it can file more FIRs, investigate and bring the same to its logical end, the Bench said.

ALSO READ | Open war: CM Jagan hits out at Andhra HC judges and SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI

“If it is noticed that it was due to the result of a larger conspiracy, the CBI is required to take appropriate action against such culprits irrespective of the post and position. It goes without saying that the CBI, immediately after taking up the investigation, may take steps so that all defamatory posts on social media, may be struck down and it may also take steps to block such users in accordance with the law,” the Bench ordered.

The case was posted to December 14 for further hearing. The 20-page order also directed the State government and DGP to ensure full cooperation and assistance to the CBI, if sought. The Bench said it is directing the CBI to probe the case as the agency is fairly fit (to investigate the case) and has a wide scope for investigation. Further, the respondents — the CID and the State — also agreed to a CBI probe, it said. 

Remove derogatory posts, block users: HC to CBI

The court also wanted the CBI to take steps to remove the alleged derogatory social media posts and block the users as per the law. The Bench asked the HC registry to hand over all material to the CBI. If the CBI, finds other cognisable offences, it can file more FIRs, investigate and bring the same to its logical end, the Bench said.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh ap high court Andhra pradesh High Court CBI YSRCP
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp