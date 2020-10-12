CM Jagan's open war with judiciary may set a bad precedent, says Andhra BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state leaders are of the view that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should not have gone for a public confrontation as it would create an ‘unhealthy environment’ in the democracy. They said that such a move, which was never heard of in history, may set a bad precedent.

“An open confrontation is uncalled for as it creates an unhealthy environment. If there are any issues, the government can take it up with the authorities concerned, but washing dirty linen in public shows that there is no respect for the institutions. Judiciary, legislature and executive should work in coordination and respect each other and nobody is supreme to anybody.,” said BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

BJP state vice-president and former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju termed it an unprecedented move. “It is unheard of in democracy and perhaps, will be the only instance ever. My personal view is that if the State government faces an unfavourable verdict in a court, it has all the liberty to approach a higher court. But, openly doing it is not in the interests of democracy,” he said.