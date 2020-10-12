Torrential rains batter parts of Rayalaseema, snap road links

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR/KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: Heavy and continuous rains in parts of Rayalaseema since Saturday night has left several streams in Kadapa and Chittoor districts overflowing, and thrown life out of gear. Two persons, who were pulled by the gushing water of a local rivulet in Pakala mandal of Chittoor, were rescued by locals. Rainwater entered the handloom weavers colony in Madavaram of Kadapa causing huge losses to the locals.

Heavy rains had been battering Jammalamadugu, Proddutur, Rajampet, Pulivendula, Mydukur and Rayachoti mandals apart from Kadapa town since Saturday night.The traditional artisans in Madavaram, who have been bearing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, said they were already facing severe hardships due to lack of orders and the rains only compounded their problems. The loss to each handloom damaged by the rainwater is estimated to be around `one lakh.

Floodwater being released from the

Buggavanka project in Kadapa

district on Sunday.

In Lingala mandal, the drenched walls of a house belonging to one Y Chinna Narayana Reddy caved in. In a relief, the family was not inside the house when the mishap took place.As heavy rains are expected to lash Krishna district over the next two days, collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to alert the public in low-lying areas and shift them to safer locations.

The district administration set up control rooms across the district: Collectorate (Machilipatnam)-08672-252572, collector’s camp office, Vijayawada-0866-2474805, sub-collector office, Vijayawada-0866-2574454, sub collector office, Nuzvid-08656- 232717, revenue divisional officer, Machilipatnam-08672-252486 and RDO office, Gudivada-08674-243697.

In Prakasam, the district administration has alerted 10 tahsildars posted in coastal areas and asked them to remain at their work headquarters. The district has a 102-km-long coastal line and 109 cyclone shelters. Collector Pola Bhaskar said a special control room was established in the Collectorate, which can contacted through toll free number 1077.

Due to heavy inflows into the Buggavanka project, four of its gates were opened by the authorities and the water entered the houses in Nagarajupet, Erramukkalapalle, Gurralagadda and several other localities.

Road connectivity to several villages was cut off with locals streams such as Ramarajuvanka flowing over culverts and bridges.

In Pakala of Chittoor district, the local police along with fire safety personnel in the early hours on Sunday rescued two youths who accidentally slipped into an overflowing canal near the railway under bridge on Pakala-Damalacheruvu Road.

The two youths clung on to a rock and were rescued by the police and fire personnel. According to Pakala SI K Rajasekhar, the youngsters-- Katti Thulasiram (20) and B Tharun (20)-- are from Gunthagadanki of the same mandal and work at a private factory near the mandal headquarters. “They were on a bike when they fell into the canal around 3 am on Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the two after a few minutes of the search operation,” said sub-inspector K Rajasekhar.

‘Regularly Monitor irrigation projects’

Visakhapatnam experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon, throwing normal life out of gear. Collector V Vinay Chand has asked officials to be on high alert, and regularly monitor water levels at irrigation projects in Raiwada, Tandava, Konam and Pedderu

Control rooms in Vizag

Command control centre, Collectorate: 18004250001, 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102Control rooms numbers at divisional offices:Sub Collector Narsipatnam: 9966016128RDO Visakhapatnam: 9398091304, 8332802101 RDO Anakapalle: 8143631525 RDO Paderu: 9494670039, 08935250228