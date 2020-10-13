Andhra Pradesh govt plans to acquire more Vidya Kanuka kits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The shifting of over 2.5 lakh students from private to public schools has surely brought cheer to the State government. However, it has raised a question as to how the government plans to extend the facilities provided to the government school students under various schemes, especially under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, which was launched recently.

Answering the queries, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh told TNIE, “While designing the schemes itself we anticipated that the enrolment in government schools will definitely increase. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that none of the students is left behind.”

A clause was made in the contract reached between the government and the companies for supply of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. “As per the clause, the companies should provide the excess quantity of materials as and when required. So there will not be any problem even if more students join public schools. We will procure more kits as per the requirement,” he said.