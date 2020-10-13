STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh govt to fine tune sand policy for transparency

According to sources, officials have been asked to come up with proposals after studying the sand policies in neighbouring States so as to incorporate them in the existing policy.

Published: 13th October 2020 09:10 AM

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to review the existing sand policy and fine tune it to bring in more transparency without giving any scope for criticism. Facing criticism in implementing the present sand policy, the government has decided to review it and make some crucial changes in it. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will review the sand policy on Tuesday. He is likely to suggest some changes to the existing policy, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said, in an informal interaction with a group of reporters on Monday.

According to sources, officials have been asked to come up with proposals after studying the sand policies in neighbouring States so as to incorporate them in the existing policy. The government is expected to get additional revenue by way of incorporating the changes in the policy. The government has already decided to set up the Andhra Pradesh Sand Corporation to implement the sand policy effectively. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) is executing the sand policy till now. 

Meanwhile, Ramachandra Reddy said the State will have abundant stock of sand soon with the government deciding to take up dredging at Prakasam and Dowleswaram barrages. By desilting the two barrages, the government plans to tide over the demand-supply gap of sand for the next few years.

DDO for each revenue div soon

Ramachandra Reddy, who also holds the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development portfolio, said the government is all set to create posts of Divisional Development Officers (DDOs). The posts will be filled by giving promotion to MPDOs. One DDO will be appointed for each of the 51 revenue divisions 
in the State

