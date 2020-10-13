TDP reiterates support to Amaravati farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of not speaking a single word of solace even as over 92 farmers, farm labourers and women have died till now taking part in the protest for Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu renewed his call for Amaravati to be the State’s only capital. He also asserted that the TDP would support the agitating farmers. Taking to Twitter on the occasion of the agitation for Amaravati entering 300th day on Monday, Naidu called upon party cadre to extend solidarity to the protesting farmers till the State government concedes their ‘One State, One Capital’ demand.

Stating that the YSRC regime was inhuman and ruthless, Naidu alleged that the TDP would stand by the farmers and extend them all support come what may. On the completion of 300 days of the agitation, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh visited the protest camps in the capital villages and reiterated TDP’s solidarity to their demand for ‘One State, One Capital’.

Lokesh accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to destroy Amaravati disregarding the sacrifices made by farmers, who gave away 34,000 acres in response to a call given by the former chief minister. Amaravati was selected as per the wishes of all people of the State. Even Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was then opposition leader, had spoken in favour of Amaravati on the floor of the Assembly, he pointed out.

But Jagan, who had agreed to Amaravati as capital, in a complete volte-face, changed his stance and planned three capitals after coming to power. A ruler would show greater responsibility while in power, but here is a Chief Minister who displayed an erosion of that responsibility, Lokesh charged.Addressing protesters at Penumaka, Lokesh said it was Jagan, who, in fact, demanded a new capital equidistant to North Andhra and Rayalaseema in over 30,000 acres where there would be no water shortage. Amaravati had met all these parameters.

Lokesh lauded the farmers, women and youth for courageously continuing their agitation despite false arrests, fabricated cases, lathicharge and humiliation meted out by the YSRC leaders. Amaravati agitation is a battle against a psycho, a factionist and an obstinate person all rolled into one, Lokesh alleged.

He also addressed the agitators at Yerrabalem, Krishnayapalem and other villages in Amaravati region. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, Tadikonda former MLA T Sravan Kumar and others accompanied him.