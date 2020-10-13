Two dead as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh, depression crosses coast near Kakinada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA: Heavy rains lashed different parts of Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a deep depression since Monday night. Two people died in rain related incidents in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, while a cargo ship was swept away to the shore in Visakhapatnam.

According to IMD officials, the deep depression moving at a speed of 17 kmph crossed the coast near Kakinada between 6:30 a.m.and 7:30 a.m on Tuesday morning. It is expected to become a low pressure area before dissipating.

A 58-year-old woman identified as G Devi is feared to have drowned. She was travelling with three others -- Archana (28), Deepak (34) and driver Venkatesh (30) -- in a car from Narsipatnam to Tirupati on Tuesday morning.

However, the car got washed away in a stream near Gannavaram metta, which was overflowing on the road. While Archana, Deepak and Venkatesh managed to escape from the car and were rescued by police later, the elderly woman could not be freed.

Heavy rains that lashed Vijayawada resulted in landslides on Indrakeeladri Hill. Huge boulders fell on houses near Nalugu Stambala Centre in Vidyadharapuram of the city. One house was completely damaged and one person was found buried in the debris.

Police rushed to the spot and extricated him from the debris. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead. A team of 15 police personnel from Bhavanipuram police station participated in the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, due to rough sea and high tide, a cargo ship -- MV Maa -- from Bangladesh ran aground near Tenneti Park Beach in Visakhapatnam. The empty vessel which arrived a few days ago was waiting in high seas off Visakhapatnam coast to be loaded with cargo at the harbor. Due to high-velocity winds and high tides, two of its anchors got snapped and it drifted to shore.

Port authorities informed the Coast Guard, who will inspect the vessel and explore the possibility of retrieving it. Despite inclement weather, a large number of people thronged Tenneti Beach to see the ship that ran aground.

Normal life in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts was disrupted following incessant rains. Yanam near Kakinada received the highest rainfall of 25 cm, followed by 19 cm rain in Amalapuram of East Godavari district, 18 cm in Tanuku in West Godavari, 15 cm of rain in Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam, Kaikaluru, Tiruvuru in Krishna district, Palasa and Ichapuram in Srikakulam district.

Several areas in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari and parts of Krishna district received heavy to very heavy rains. Light to moderate rain was reported in Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. The intensity of rains decreased in north coastal districts and East Godavari districts after the deep depression crossed the coast.

Incessant rains continue to lash Vijayawada city which received 10 cm of rain till 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Several roads in the city were inundated in the rainwater. At a few places, large trees were uprooted. People in low-lying areas suffered, with rainwater entering their houses. Several streams in Krishna district are in spate. Inflows to Prakasam Barrage in the city increased and the surplus water is being released downstream of the barrage. People along the river course have been put on alert on both banks.

With increasing inflows to the Yeleru reservoir in East Godavari district, irrigation department officials released surplus water downstream of the project at 12,000 cusecs discharge rate. Villages in seven mandals of East Godavari district downstream of the project were inundated. Disaster management personnel were pressed into service to extend relief measures.

The intervening night of Monday and Tuesday saw several parts of Visakhapatnam flooded with rainwater. Trees and electric poles were uprooted. With power supply disrupted, people faced severe inconvenience.