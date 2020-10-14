STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra HC issues notice to Chief Secretary, Airport Authority for failing to compensate film producer Aswini Dutt

The petitioner’s counsel informed Justice DVSS Somayajulu that the Airport Authority failed to provide the annuity last year.  

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Airport Authority of India for failing to compensate film producer Aswini Dutt and his wife Vijayakumari after acquiring land for Gannavaram Airport expansion. The film producer approached the High Court stating that he was not paid the compensation as agreed upon while acquiring his land for the airport expansion. While taking 39.51 acres from Aswini Dutt and his wife, the then government had agreed to provide developed plots in Amaravati to him. 

Special government pleader K Jaganmohan Reddy informed the court that without being directed by the court, the Airport Authority had filed the counter and they would also file a counter if asked by the court. Meanwhile, advocate Vikram appearing for the Airport Authority said the expansion works contract had been awarded to a third party five months ago. Following the arguments, Justice Somayajulu issued notices and adjourned the case hearing to November 3. 
 

