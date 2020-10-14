CM Jagan making unnecessary fuss: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India complaining on judges, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that attack on the judiciary is at its peak due to the heedless attitude of Jagan.

“Four years ago, the Supreme Court had ordered completion of trials in the cases against people’s representatives within a year. While the fact is that the order is now being implemented, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is making an unnecessary fuss about it,” Naidu argued. He expressed surprise as to why Jagan was raising “a needless hue and cry” over the speedy trial of cases involving elected representatives.

Addressing senior party leaders through a video conference on Tuesday, the TDP chief said, “The daily hearings of cases involving 4,500 elected leaders were taken up across the country. Jagan is behaving as if these daily hearings were taken up only in his cases. He even lost his balance of judgement and began audacious attacks on the courts and judges.”

Naidu said that the country has never seen the kind of defamatory remarks and social media posts like those against the judges of Andhra Pradesh.

“All these are being encouraged by the prime accused in 16 chargesheets. Unfortunately, the main accused was writing letters to the judges. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, Madhu Koda, Om Prakash Chautala, Shibu Soren and others who faced such cases never resorted to make such attacks on the judiciary,” Naidu observed.

Stating that all sections of people were suffering like never before under the “atrocious regime” of Jagan, he alleged that such kind of “psycho, fascist rule” was not seen in any other State. “AP is now an example to the whole country for how a State would be torn apart if the criminals were given power,’’ he alleged. Stating that the TDP was discharging its duties as responsible opposition party, he accused the YSRC of giving up moral values and involving in corruption and scams, and terrorising people with attacks and persecution.

Naidu lauded the Amaravati farmers for their agitation for the last 300 days against the three-capital decision. It was sheer betrayal on the part of the YSRC regime to breach the agreement reached with the farmers, who have given their lands for the capital, he said.