Illicit liquor: Four Andhra border districts under SEB lens  

Production prevails in EG, Kurnool, Vizag and Chittoor districts

Published: 14th October 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police have been conducting joint raids across the State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The production and sale of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, though prevalent in all the districts of the State, is reportedly in full swing in East Godavari, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor districts. 

This is attributed to the topographical conditions, which include the existence of forest areas and islands in the rivers, where the bootleggers continue their illegal activities. Besides, these districts have borders with other States. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DGP office said as part of their efforts to control ID liquor manufacturing and sale, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police have been conducting joint raids across the State. Simultaneously, intelligence gathering has been intensified by forming special wings.

To bring fear among the bootleggers, the police are also invoking the Preventive Detention Act on the offenders and six persons have been detained under the Act so far. 

“The police have also started opening rowdy and history sheets on the offenders and such sheets have been opened against 1,500 accused so far,’’ the statement said.

As a deterrent, old offenders and suspects are being bound over and about 10,000 accused have already been bound over.

“Raids are being conducted on ID liquor manufacturers in the islands of Krishna, Godavari rivers and forest areas. Raids on the sellers have been intensified to prevent sale of ID liquor. In the border areas, special teams were formed and joint raids were organised to prevent inflow of ID liquor to the State,’’ the statement said.

Measures taken to stop ID liquor trade, production  

Raids conducted on ID manufacturing units  
Route watches at vulnerable points at irregular intervals to prevent transportation of ID liquor
A constant surveillance and vigilance is kept on  jaggery merchants for stopping them supply of jaggery to the manufacturers of ID liquor
Creating awareness on the ill-effects of consumption of ID liquor in areas prone for consumption 
So far, six persons were detained under PD Act and in some cases, proposals are under process
The AP Prohibition Act was also amended, increasing the period of sentence to eight years. The accused are being remanded to judicial custody

SEB action 

19,567 Cases detected
19,123 Cases filed
2,58,448 Litres of 
ID liquor seized
57,21,704 L
Jaggery wash destroyed
2,956 Vehicles seized
2,08,795 kg
jaggery seized

