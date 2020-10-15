Andhra government issues permission for new Diploma courses in web designing, artificial intelligence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Wednesday issued orders according permission for introduction of new diploma courses in web designing, 3-D animation and graphics, animation and multimedia technology, packaging technology and computer science & engineering (Artificial Intelligence) in private polytechnics. These colleges must adhere to rules and regulations of the AICTE and must be affiliated by the State Board of Technical Education and Training in AP.

Following colleges are permitted to introduce the courses: St. Mary’s Group of Institution in Chebrolu, St. Mary’s Women’s Engineering College (both in Guntur), Kakinada Institute of Technological Sciences, Kakinada Institute of Engineering and Technology for women and International School of Technology and Sciences for Women in Rajanagaram.