Andhra Pradesh home guard rescues nine workers stuck in flooded ceramic unit

Published: 15th October 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A home guard rescued nine persons who were stranded in gushing waters of river Tandava at Rayavaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Risking his life, RVK Arjun, a home guard, rescued nine workers stuck in a ceramic unit inundated with floodwater near Ramavaram in Jaggampeta mandal and brought them to a safer location. His brave act was appreciated by everyone and he received a pat on the back from DGP D Gautam Sawang.

Eleven people from Ramavaram, who work in Rack Ceramic Company went to work as usual on Monday, but as it was raining the next batch did not come and they had to work the additional shift on Tuesday. After work, when they wanted to return home, they found the company premises inundated.  

Flood water from Pushkar Canal and Polavaram Left Main Canal flowed over the main road (NH-16) and entered the company premises, which is located in a low-lying area. They were stuck in the company and could not return home. They thought once the water recedes in the morning, they will return home. 

However, when the company premises continued to be inundated in the flood water, they called their families and friends. Home guard Arjun,  driver of a highway patrolling vehicle, who is also from the same village, came home from night duty and was informed about the 11 villagers stuck in the ceramic company. 

It was 6:30 am and Arjun informed Jaggampet CI V Suresh Babu and SI T Rama Krishna about the incident. As he was familiar with the terrain and the route to the company, which is located some 300 meters from the main road, he braved the waist-deep flood water carrying a long bamboo pole. After reaching the unit, he asked the marooned villagers to hold the stick and come along with him. However, two of the villagers overcame with fear and decided to stay back. The rest were brought to safety by Arjun. 

