STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's daily COVID-19 cases decline to 3,892; 5,050 patients recover in 24 hours

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 69,463 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty-eight fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported in ANdhra Pradesh as the toll rose to 6,319.

Twenty-eight fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported in ANdhra Pradesh as the toll rose to 6,319.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Showing a further decline, 3,892 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as the aggregate went up to 7,67,465. Twenty-eight fresh Covid-19 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 6,319. With the steady increase in recoveries, active cases stand at a little over 41,000.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 69,463 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. While the daily spike in East Godavari and West Godavari was 607 and 518, respectively, the remaining 11 districts saw a surge of less than 500 new infections. Including Kurnool, which reported only 104 positives, five districts recorded less than 200 cases in the 24-hour period.While, East Godavari has the highest caseload (1.07 lakh), Krishna has the lowest (32,910). 

Meanwhile, the steady increase in the number of people getting cured  has brought down the active cases to 41,669. On Wednesday, recoveries stood at 5,050. Kurnool district has the lowest active cases (1,322), while East Godavari has the highest (over 7,000). Out of the another 28 patients who succumbed to the virus, four each were from Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam; three each from East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam; two each from Anantapur and Srikakulam; and one each from Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra coivd cases
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp