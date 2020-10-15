STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy not first Andhra chief minister to complain against judges 

In a letter written in 1961, then CM Sanjivayya said “the high court had fallen on evil days” after Justice Chandra Reddy took over as the chief justice.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the controversy surrounding Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde containing allegations against Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana continues to rage, an interesting letter written in 1961 by the then state chief minister D Sanjivayya to Union home minister Lal Bahadur Shastri has surfaced.

In the scathing letter sourced from the National Archives of India, Sanjivayya accused the then Andhra Pradesh high court chief Justice P Chandra Reddy of being “communal-minded” and acting at the behest of fellow judges Justices P Satyanarayana Raju and Jagan Mohan Reddi.

Sanjivayya said “the high court had fallen on evil days” after Justice Chandra Reddy took over as the chief justice. “The sad degeneration in every aspect is beyond description,” Sanjivayya wrote, adding that “politics have crept into the high court where also groupism on communal and other lines has been predominant.”Sanjivayya alleged that in all appointments and transfers, Justice Chandra Reddy was guided by considerations of communalism and favouritism. 

Citing an example, the then CM said “E Venkatesam, though he is average type of lawyer, has been recommended by the chief justice for appointment as high court judge” because he was “a junior under Mr P Satyanarayana Raju.” “On the whole, I hear sickening reports about these persons,” Sanjivayya said and requested Shastri, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the chief justice of India to do justice to the people of the state.

Sanjivayya said the “chief justice Mr Chandra Reddy openly encourages his castemen in the bar much to the heartburn of other members of the bar.”“How can there be real national integration if such high placed dignitaries behave in such unbecoming manner and if they are allowed to continue like that? The confidence of the public will be shaken if the judiciary favours one group or community,” the letter stated.

“It is not good for the institution or the state or even for himself if people lose faith on some account or other. I can assertively state that the confidence of public is badly shaken in his regime as Chief Justice,” the former CM wrote and sought Justice Chandra Reddy’s transfer. “If he is not transferred from the high court immediately, the reputation thereof will be damaged beyond repair. I therefore strongly press for his transfer at once in the interests of the state and its people and the reputation of the high court itself,” the letter stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra CM Jagan letter to CJI NV Ramana D Sanjivayya
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp