Stalker stabs 20-year-old engineering student to death in Vijayawada, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death by a youth at her house at Christurajapuram in the heart of Vijayawada city on Thursday. After stabbing her, he inflicted injuries on himself in a bid to end his life. His condition is said to be critical.

Machavaram police said the youth Nagendra Babu, a painter, resides in the same locality as the victim, Chinni Tejaswini. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Nagendra Babu entered the house of Tejaswini and slit her throat with a knife.

The parents of Tejaswini, who were present in the house, raised an alarm and locals rushed to their house. Nagendra Babu then turned the knife on himself and lay in a pool of blood.

Locals shifted both the injured to hospital where Tejaswini was declared brought dead. Tejaswini's parents alleged that Nagendra Babu was stalking the girl though she was not interested in him.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said an investigation is on to ascertain the reasons that led to the attack on the victim by Nagendra Babu, who is undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasi Reddy Padma reached the spot and assured the family members that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused alleged that Nagendra Babu and Tejaswini got married secretly but the parents of the girl opposed their marriage. Police, however, are yet to confirm this.