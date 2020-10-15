STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stalker stabs 20-year-old engineering student to death in Vijayawada, attempts suicide

Police said Nagendra Babu entered the house of Tejaswini and slit her throat with a knife. He then turned the knife on himself.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death by a youth at her house at Christurajapuram in the heart of Vijayawada city on Thursday. After stabbing her, he inflicted injuries on himself in a bid to end his life. His condition is said to be critical.

Machavaram police said the youth Nagendra Babu, a painter, resides in the same locality as the victim, Chinni Tejaswini. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Nagendra Babu entered the house of Tejaswini and slit her throat with a knife.

The parents of Tejaswini, who were present in the house, raised an alarm and locals rushed to their house. Nagendra Babu then turned the knife on himself and lay in a pool of blood.

Locals shifted both the injured to hospital where Tejaswini was declared brought dead. Tejaswini's parents alleged that Nagendra Babu was stalking the girl though she was not interested in him.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said an investigation is on to ascertain the reasons that led to the attack on the victim by Nagendra Babu, who is undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasi Reddy Padma reached the spot and assured the family members that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, the family members of the accused alleged that Nagendra Babu and Tejaswini got married secretly but the parents of the girl opposed their marriage. Police, however, are yet to confirm this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp