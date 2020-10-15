TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu seeks immediate government help to flood victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the torrential rains have played havoc in the State affecting lakhs of poor families, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up immediate enumeration of the damaged crops, and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

In a three-page letter shot off to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Naidu highlighted 11 issues and stressed the need for the government to come to the immediate rescue of the victims.Urging the government to extend ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased, he said the government should purchase the foodgrains which changed colour due to soaking in rain water.

A minimum support price should be guaranteed to the aggrieved farmers, the TDP chief said.Naidu demanded urgent identification of the tenant farmers, who lost their crops, and supply of seeds and fertilisers to the farmers free of cost to enable them cultivate alternative crops.

There was a need to sanction new houses in place of those which collapsed or got washed away in the floods. Breaches to the streams and rivulets should be filled. Potholes in the highways should be levelled on a war footing for the safety of the people.

Dig at government

On the occasion, Naidu also took a dig at the government saying that it was unfortunate that 1100 Call Centre service was discouraged. It would have been of great help to people in times of calamities. Demolition of the existing systems was hitting the society hard and the government’s inaction was frustrating the rain victims, he alleged.

Stating that heavy rains and gales were expected to intensify in the next four days, Naidu stressed the need for putting the State administration on high alert.

Call centres should be opened in every district. For the past one-and-half years, the people were distressed due to a series of calamities, the TDP chief deplored.