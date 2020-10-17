STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

7.3 lakh of total 7.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh recover

Active cases further decline to 38,979, toll rises to 6,382; East Godavari district continues to top list in total count

Published: 17th October 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The total number of samples tested in the Andhra Pradesh has increased to 69,20,377.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,75,470 with 3,967 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. About 5,010 patients were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,30,109. The Covid toll rose to 6,382 with 25 more casualties. At present, the total number of active cases in the State is 38,979.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 74,337 samples, including 37,396 rapid antigen samples, were tested. The total number of samples tested in the State has increased to 69,20,377. The highest number of 627 cases was reported from West Godavari, followed by 608 in East Godavari, 510 in Chittoor, 456 in Krishna and 355 in Prakasam. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 86 cases,  taking the coronavirus count to 38,102. At present, there are only 1,573 active cases in the district. 

East Godavari continued to top the list with 1,09,044 cases, followed by West Godavari with  78,072, Chittoor with 72,724, Anantapur with 62,075, Guntur with 61,593, Kurnool with 58,636, Nellore with 57,689, Prakasam with 55,900 and Visakhapatnam with 53,384. Nine of the total 13 districts in the State recorded more than 50,000 corona cases. Krishna reported the lowest number of 33,787 Covid cases.

Of the total 25 fatalities, Chittoor recorded five deaths, Kadapa and Krishna four each, Guntur and Prakasam three each, East Godavari two, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Chittoor with a Covid toll of 732 topped the list, followed by East Godavari with 582, Guntur with 576, Prakasam with 553, Anantapur with 533 and Krishna with 516. Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 226  deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp