7.3 lakh of total 7.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh recover

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,75,470 with 3,967 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. About 5,010 patients were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,30,109. The Covid toll rose to 6,382 with 25 more casualties. At present, the total number of active cases in the State is 38,979.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 74,337 samples, including 37,396 rapid antigen samples, were tested. The total number of samples tested in the State has increased to 69,20,377. The highest number of 627 cases was reported from West Godavari, followed by 608 in East Godavari, 510 in Chittoor, 456 in Krishna and 355 in Prakasam. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 86 cases, taking the coronavirus count to 38,102. At present, there are only 1,573 active cases in the district.

East Godavari continued to top the list with 1,09,044 cases, followed by West Godavari with 78,072, Chittoor with 72,724, Anantapur with 62,075, Guntur with 61,593, Kurnool with 58,636, Nellore with 57,689, Prakasam with 55,900 and Visakhapatnam with 53,384. Nine of the total 13 districts in the State recorded more than 50,000 corona cases. Krishna reported the lowest number of 33,787 Covid cases.

Of the total 25 fatalities, Chittoor recorded five deaths, Kadapa and Krishna four each, Guntur and Prakasam three each, East Godavari two, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Chittoor with a Covid toll of 732 topped the list, followed by East Godavari with 582, Guntur with 576, Prakasam with 553, Anantapur with 533 and Krishna with 516. Vizianagaram reported the lowest number of 226 deaths.