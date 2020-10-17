NEP: AP must become a role model, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the state should be a role model in the country in implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The Governor was addressing vice-chancellors of 20 State universities at a review meeting held through videoconference from Raj Bhavan on Friday. He said the State government was committed to implement the NEP in letter and spirit.

In this regard, the Governor said the VCs of all State universities should play a pivotal role in NEP 2020 implementation by overcoming challenges, if any.

