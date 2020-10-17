STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take strict action against Jagan for 'contemptuous conduct' against SC judge: Law students write to CJI

The law students said that the Andhra CM intentionally ignored the laid-down procedure under the Constitution and committed a grave and serious attack on the independence of the judiciary.

Published: 17th October 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Around 100 law students from across the country have written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting him to take strict action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for his alleged contemptuous conduct against Supreme Court's second senior-most judge Justice NV Ramana.

The law students, through a letter petition led by advocate Utsav Bains, said that under no circumstance can we let the independence of the judiciary be compromised and added that no politician in power can be allowed to bring the administration of justice in complete disrepute with impunity.

The letter emphasized that under the Constitution, a sitting Chief Minister has a well laid down grievance system but the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh intentionally ignored the laid-down procedure under the Constitution and committed a grave and serious attack on the independence of the judiciary, which was contemptuous in nature.

"These things cannot be ignored and if we remained silent years from now, our silence would be seen as complete surrender of the institution of the Supreme Court to a politician in power and will also lead to constitutional anarchy and legal chaos," the letter said.

OPINION | India must stem the rot or risk becoming a failed state

The law students, in the letter, gave the examples of constructive criticism by jurists such as Nani Palkhivala and Justice HR Khanna and wrote on the need to differentiate between constructive criticism and smear campaigns run on social media platforms with ulterior motives.

"The law students also cited examples of rape threats to women on Twitter and the recent rape threats to the child of MS Dhoni and said that the misuse of social media needs to be checked at the earliest," the letter said.

"If the faith of the common man is eroded then all is lost for the institution of the Supreme Court and that vested interests are wrongfully eroding the faith of the common man in the institution of judiciary by misusing social media," it added.

The representation has been submitted to Chief Justice SA Bobde with a request to initiate contempt proceedings against Jaganmohan Reddy and to formulate a mechanism to deal with smear campaigns against Supreme Court judges on social media platforms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaganmohan Reddy Supreme Court NV Ramana
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp