STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleges YSRC attempt to tarnish image of judiciary

Describing the YSRC MLAs of Amaravati region as slaves, he accused them of protecting their posts, leaving the people in the lurch.

Published: 17th October 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to attack on the judiciary and mudslinging on the system, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting annoyed as the opportunity to become the Chief Justice of the Apex Court is coming to a Telugu. Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report released recently, mentioned that there are possibilities of Jagan facing conviction for a period from 10 to 30 years in the cases pending against him, Naidu pointed out.

Such a person,  who was neck-deep in corruption, has become the Chief Minister and is attempting a smear campaign against the judiciary, he alleged and added that  the YSRC leaders are not getting ashamed even as the entire nation is objecting to their comments on the judiciary.

Addressing the leaders of the Guntur Parliament segment through a video conference on Friday, the TDP chief said all the Chief Ministers prior to Jagan strove for uplifting the self-respect of Telugus. But this Chief Minister is bringing a dubious name to the State and tarnishing the reputation of Telugus, he alleged. Reiterating that the law and order has deteriorated in the State, he said there is no security for women. The incident happened in Vijayawada is evident to the failure of law and order and increasing attacks against women in the State. The Centre has sent back the Disha Act seeking changes, he said. Describing the YSRC MLAs of Amaravati region as slaves, he accused them of protecting their posts, leaving the people in the lurch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu YSRC TDP Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp