TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleges YSRC attempt to tarnish image of judiciary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of resorting to attack on the judiciary and mudslinging on the system, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting annoyed as the opportunity to become the Chief Justice of the Apex Court is coming to a Telugu. Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report released recently, mentioned that there are possibilities of Jagan facing conviction for a period from 10 to 30 years in the cases pending against him, Naidu pointed out.

Such a person, who was neck-deep in corruption, has become the Chief Minister and is attempting a smear campaign against the judiciary, he alleged and added that the YSRC leaders are not getting ashamed even as the entire nation is objecting to their comments on the judiciary.

Addressing the leaders of the Guntur Parliament segment through a video conference on Friday, the TDP chief said all the Chief Ministers prior to Jagan strove for uplifting the self-respect of Telugus. But this Chief Minister is bringing a dubious name to the State and tarnishing the reputation of Telugus, he alleged. Reiterating that the law and order has deteriorated in the State, he said there is no security for women. The incident happened in Vijayawada is evident to the failure of law and order and increasing attacks against women in the State. The Centre has sent back the Disha Act seeking changes, he said. Describing the YSRC MLAs of Amaravati region as slaves, he accused them of protecting their posts, leaving the people in the lurch.