5,529 recoveries vs 3,676 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh grew by 3,676 to 7,79,146 even as another 5,529 patients getting discharged from hospitals took the total number of recoveries to 7,35,638, on Saturday. Twenty-four new fatalities took the Covid toll to 6,406.

As on date, the active cases in the state stand at 37,102. According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the state has tested 69,91,258 samples, including 70,881 in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

District-wise, East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases (567), followed by West Godavari (531), Chittoor (473), Prakasam (348) and Krishna (308). The least number of infections was reported from Vizianagaram and Kurnool (91 each).

East Godavari district continues to be on top of the list in terms of caseload (1,09,611); West Godavari (78,603), Chittoor (73,197), Anantapur (62,268), Guntur (61,852), Kurnool (58,727), Nellore (57,929), Prakasam (56,248) and Visakhapatnam (53,588) follow. Krishna district has reported the least least number of cases (34,095).

Among the 24 new casualties, Chittoor reported five, Guntur and Krishna four each, Visakhapantam three , Anantapur and East Godavari two each, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari one each. No deaths were reported in Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Kurnool.

Chittoor district, with a total of 737 Covid-19 deaths, leads the table. The toll in East Godavari is 584, Guntur 580, Prakasam 554, Anantapur 535 and Krishna 520. Vizianagaram district has the least number of Covid deaths (226).

3,676 New cases

70,881 New samples tested

6,406 Total deaths

24 New deaths

37,102 Active cases

5,529 Recoveries in 24 hours