Andhra Pradesh to get more rains in the next three days

Thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts for the next three days.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:49 AM

Flood situation at Nagulapalli and Ramanakpeta villages of U Kottapalli mandal in East Godavari district on Saturday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a fresh low pressure area likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on Monday and it likely to become more marked by Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains across the state in the next three days. 

According to IMD Amaravati director Stella, thunderstorms along with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts for the next three days, with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places on Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate rains are likely to occur across the State in the next three days.

Since Friday evening till Saturday, heavy rains lashed parts of Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Krishna and West Godavari districts with highest rainfall of 8 cm recorded in Bondapalli of Vizianagaram district and Karmchedu of Prakasam district followed by 7 cm in Denkada of Vizianagaram district and 6 cm in Gudivada of Krishna district. 

From Saturday morning till evening, heavy rains lashed different parts of Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari and a few parts of West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. Highest rainfall of 8.8 cm was recorded in Muthukur of Nellore district, followed 7.3 cm in Komarolu of Prakasam district, 6.4 cm in Mamidikuduru of East Godavari district. In view of rain forecast, revenue and disaster management officials have been put on high alert with the irrigation department continuously monitoring the inflows into various reservoirs in the State. 

