Devi Navaratri kicks off at Srisailam temple

KURNOOL: Devi Navaratri began in right earnest at Srisailam temple in Kurnool district on Saturday. The nine-day festivities will culminate on October 25.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees visiting the temple from within and outside the state on Dasara. All facilities will be provided to the devotees as per the Covid-19 protocol,” executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said. The temple officials began day one of Navratri by offering special puja to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Sri Bramarambha Devi.

Rituals such as Ustava Sankalpam, Ganapati puja and Siva sankalpam were performed at Yagasala. Goddess Bramarambha Devi is worshipped during these utsavams. Every day, religiousrituals such Srichakrarchana, Navavarana puja, Anustanams, Devi Sapthasati Parayanam and others besides yagnas will be performed. Important events of this utsavams are Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga avatars and Vahana Sevas to Mallikarjuna Swamy, besides other special pujas.

Every evening during Navaratri, these rituals will be performed in the sanctum sanctorum, the EO said. Other pujas and traditional events also will performed as per Covid- 19 norms, he added. The EO appealed to the devotees to visit the temple for darshan of the goddess adhering to the safety protocol.

Dasara without cultural events in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: For the first time in 87 years, lovers of mythology and stage plays would be missing the cultural events that takes place at Devi Chowk of Rajamahendravaram during the nine-day Dasara, which kicked off on a low key note on Saturday. “We had to dispense with kumkumarchana, mass prayers and all cultural events this year. The Sri Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam has always been a big spiritual and cultural event in the city,” said B Rajarajeswara Rao, president of the organising committee