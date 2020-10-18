STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Devi Navaratri kicks off at Srisailam temple

Elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees visiting the temple from within and outside the state on Dasara.

Published: 18th October 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple in Kurnool district illuminated for Dasara, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Devi Navaratri began in right earnest at Srisailam temple in Kurnool district on Saturday. The nine-day festivities will culminate on October 25.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for devotees visiting the temple from within and outside the state on Dasara. All facilities will be provided to the devotees as per the Covid-19 protocol,” executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said. The temple officials began day one of Navratri by offering special puja to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort Sri Bramarambha Devi.

Rituals such as Ustava Sankalpam, Ganapati puja and Siva sankalpam were performed at Yagasala. Goddess Bramarambha Devi is worshipped during these utsavams. Every day, religiousrituals such Srichakrarchana, Navavarana puja, Anustanams, Devi Sapthasati Parayanam and others besides yagnas will be performed. Important events of this utsavams are Chandiyagam, Rudrayagam, Navadurga avatars and Vahana Sevas to Mallikarjuna Swamy, besides other special pujas.

Every evening during Navaratri, these rituals will be performed in the sanctum sanctorum, the EO said. Other pujas and traditional events also will performed as per Covid- 19 norms, he added. The EO appealed to the devotees to visit the temple for darshan of the goddess adhering to the safety protocol.

Dasara without cultural events in East Godavari
Rajamahendravaram: For the first time in 87 years, lovers of mythology and stage plays would be missing the cultural events that takes place at Devi Chowk of Rajamahendravaram during the nine-day Dasara, which kicked off on a low key note on Saturday. “We had to dispense with kumkumarchana, mass prayers and all cultural events this year. The Sri Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam has always been a big spiritual and cultural event in the city,” said B Rajarajeswara Rao, president of the organising committee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
navratri Dasara
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp