Drop plan on Tirumala Tirupati funds: BJP to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) scrap its decision to park temple funds, offered by devotees, in State and Central government securities, BJP state unit sought an explanation from the temple management for its decision.

The party said that it would take the issue to the notice of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and threatened to launch a stir if the temple management goes ahead with its decision.

In a statement, the BJP came down heavily on the management of the richest temple in the country. They demanded an answer from TTD as to why it decided to use temple funds as a means to earn more interest. “The funds should be used only for the protection of temple and dharmic programmes.

The government and the TTD should drop the idea of using the funds as a means of pooling in finances,” the party said.