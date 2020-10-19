29 of 56 Backward Classes corporations get women chairpersons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government on Sunday announced chairpersons for 56 BC corporations, which were set up for the development of Backward Classes in the State. By providing 50 per cent reservation to women, nearly 29 corporations out of a total 56 are going to be led by women chairpersons. In addition to this, the State government also appointed 12 directors for each Corporation.

Announcing the list of chairpersons at a press meet, Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venugopala Krishna, accompanied by a host of other ministers representing BC communities, said the State government is committed to the development of BCs. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 56 BC corporations, out of 139 BC castes, to focus on their all-around development, he said.

“Jagan believes that BCs are ‘backbone classes’ and not ‘backward classes’. As promised during the elections, to provide separate corporations for every community to give equal political prominence, the Chief Minister formed 56 BC corporations. After a careful study, out of 138 castes, 56 with over 30,000 population were finalised to have separate corporations. Funds will be allocated to them and the people of these communities will get more benefits from their own corporation,’’ Venugopala Krishna explained.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said that this is the first-of-its-kind initiative taken up by any State in the country, providing an equal platform for every BC community. The minister slammed the opposition TDP leaders for trying to create controversies over the novel initiative. The previous government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the BCs and the TDP never bothered about them while in power and used them as a vote bank, he alleged.

Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, P Anil Kumar Yadav, Shankar Narayana, and MP Mopidevi Venkataramana were also present at the event. Meanwhile, YSRC BC leaders celebrated the announcement of the corporation chiefs at the party office at Tadepalli by bursting crackers. YSRCP MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao hailed Jagan for appointing chairpersons for 56 BC Corporations.

TDP slams govt

Vijayawada: The TDP said the government has resorted to hoodwinking the people by creating new Corporations while diluting the existing ones. Former minister K S Jawahar, in a tweet, said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer as to how many beneficiaries were given loans through Mala, Madiga and Relli Corporations. How many have benefitted from these Corporations, he sought to know.