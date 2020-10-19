STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CP Brown Library in Kadapa, a treasure trove for researchers in various fields 

In 1995, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Vavilala Gopalakrishna inaugurated the CP Brown library.

Published: 19th October 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tallapatralu (Palm leaves manuscripts)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: A treasure trove for research scholars, CP Brown Library in Kadapa is all set to celebrate its silver jubilee in November. Bibliophiles, who are frequent at the library which doubles as Language Research Centre for Yogi Vemana University, hope that the library will emerge as a centre of excellence for language research. 

The library came into existence in 1995. Today, it has some of the rarest collections of manuscripts that date back to the 11th Century.  Two hundred-year-old palm leaf manuscripts on education, medicine, Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Mantra Sastra, Jyotish Sastra (astrology), hundred-year-old handmade paper bundles on various subjects are there in CP Brown Library, which for years have come as a great help  for the research scholars. 

CP Brown

Charles Philip Brown, popularly known as CP Brown, was joint collector of Kadapa district from 1820 to 1822 and court registrar from 1826 to 1829 during the British regime. During his stay in Kadapa, he developed an attachment to the region and Telugu language. He administered the district from his bungalow in Yerramukkapalli of Kadapa town (the present seat of CP Brown Library), where 20 scholars were provided food and accommodation and encouraged to do research on Telugu literature. Mackenzie Kaifiyats (manuscripts collected and recorded by Colonel Colin Mackenzie (1754-1821 AD), the first Surveyor General of India), poems by Vemana, manuscripts of Vasu Charita and Manu Charitra were collected and works on a Telugu dictionary were carried out. Research on old manuscript and Itihasas were published on the paper and preserved. Brown’s contribution to Telugu literature, research and progress was unparalleled.

Arudra, Bandi Gopal Reddy and Kethu Viswanath Reddy were instrumental in discovering the CP Brown’s residence in Kadapa and they felt it would be befitting if a library was set up in memory of CP Brown. The task was entrusted to Janamaddi Hanumath Sastri, who was working as English lecturer in the Arts College at that time. He, with help of CK Pant who donated the bungalow, laid the foundation stone for the project and Hanumath Sastri served as the secretary of the library. 

In 1995, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Vavilala Gopalakrishna inaugurated the CP Brown library. Later, when YS Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister, he attached the library to SV University in 2005. After Yogi Vemana University came into existence, the library became part of the university in 2006 and `30 lakh was given as grant in aid to the library, which led to its further development. 

Library in-charge M Mallikarjuna Reddy and language research centre research assistant Chintakunta Siva Reddy said there are around 205 manuscripts, which are over 200 years old. “Books available here  may not be found anywhere and research scholars in different subjects come here to refer to the books. We take our responsibility seriously in conserving this treasure trove of literature,” they said. According to them, 25 books on Mackenzie Kaifiyats, works of Tallapaka Annamayya Vemana were brought out by the library and rare books, manuscripts found at different parts of AP  and Telangana were preserved, after digitising them. Five years ago, the AYUSH department sought five books for research. Those books were reported to be helpful in manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines. Yogi Vemana University vice- chancellor M Suryakalavathi said elaborate arrangements will be made for the silver jubilee celebrations in November. 

Rarest of rare collections 
The library has a rare  collection of manuscripts that date back to the 11th Century 
200-year old palm leaf manuscript on education, medicine, Vedas, Upanishads, ayurveda, mantra sastra, jyotish sastra (astrology), 100-year-old handmade paper bundles on various subjects are there 
There are around 205 manuscripts, which are 200 years old
25 books on Mackenzie Kaifiyats, works of Tallapaka Annamayya, Vemana were brought out by the library and rare books, manuscripts  were preserved, after digitising them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa CP Brown Library
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp