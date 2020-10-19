CP Brown Library in Kadapa, a treasure trove for researchers in various fields 

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: A treasure trove for research scholars, CP Brown Library in Kadapa is all set to celebrate its silver jubilee in November. Bibliophiles, who are frequent at the library which doubles as Language Research Centre for Yogi Vemana University, hope that the library will emerge as a centre of excellence for language research.

The library came into existence in 1995. Today, it has some of the rarest collections of manuscripts that date back to the 11th Century. Two hundred-year-old palm leaf manuscripts on education, medicine, Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Mantra Sastra, Jyotish Sastra (astrology), hundred-year-old handmade paper bundles on various subjects are there in CP Brown Library, which for years have come as a great help for the research scholars.

CP Brown

Charles Philip Brown, popularly known as CP Brown, was joint collector of Kadapa district from 1820 to 1822 and court registrar from 1826 to 1829 during the British regime. During his stay in Kadapa, he developed an attachment to the region and Telugu language. He administered the district from his bungalow in Yerramukkapalli of Kadapa town (the present seat of CP Brown Library), where 20 scholars were provided food and accommodation and encouraged to do research on Telugu literature. Mackenzie Kaifiyats (manuscripts collected and recorded by Colonel Colin Mackenzie (1754-1821 AD), the first Surveyor General of India), poems by Vemana, manuscripts of Vasu Charita and Manu Charitra were collected and works on a Telugu dictionary were carried out. Research on old manuscript and Itihasas were published on the paper and preserved. Brown’s contribution to Telugu literature, research and progress was unparalleled.

Arudra, Bandi Gopal Reddy and Kethu Viswanath Reddy were instrumental in discovering the CP Brown’s residence in Kadapa and they felt it would be befitting if a library was set up in memory of CP Brown. The task was entrusted to Janamaddi Hanumath Sastri, who was working as English lecturer in the Arts College at that time. He, with help of CK Pant who donated the bungalow, laid the foundation stone for the project and Hanumath Sastri served as the secretary of the library.

In 1995, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Vavilala Gopalakrishna inaugurated the CP Brown library. Later, when YS Rajasekhara Reddy became Chief Minister, he attached the library to SV University in 2005. After Yogi Vemana University came into existence, the library became part of the university in 2006 and `30 lakh was given as grant in aid to the library, which led to its further development.

Library in-charge M Mallikarjuna Reddy and language research centre research assistant Chintakunta Siva Reddy said there are around 205 manuscripts, which are over 200 years old. “Books available here may not be found anywhere and research scholars in different subjects come here to refer to the books. We take our responsibility seriously in conserving this treasure trove of literature,” they said. According to them, 25 books on Mackenzie Kaifiyats, works of Tallapaka Annamayya Vemana were brought out by the library and rare books, manuscripts found at different parts of AP and Telangana were preserved, after digitising them. Five years ago, the AYUSH department sought five books for research. Those books were reported to be helpful in manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines. Yogi Vemana University vice- chancellor M Suryakalavathi said elaborate arrangements will be made for the silver jubilee celebrations in November.

