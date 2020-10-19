STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt promised land to freedom fighter’s kin 10 months ago but they still didn’t get it

Jayalaxmi’s granddaughter met several officials at the mandal and district level seeking to get the land.

Mallapu Reddy Jayalaxmi

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Almost 10 months ago, the government issued a house site patta to the wife of a freedom fighter in honour of his service to the nation. But his kin still haven’t got the land. The family even tried approaching government officials, and has now lost hope.

Mallapu Reddy Jayalaxmi, the wife of freedom fighter Mallapureddy Bairagi Naidu, hails from Nandigam mandal in Srikakulam district, and was allotted a house site by the district administration on Republic Day this January. Bairagi Naidu, who fought for Independence alongside freedom fighters such as Sardar Goutu Lachanna and NG Ranga, passed away 30 years ago.

The government granted six cents of land to his kin under the freedom fighters’ quota, and the district administration issued the house site patta under Jayalaxmi’s name. As per the rules, the beneficiary should construct a house on the allotted site within a year of the date of issue of the patta.

Jayalaxmi’s granddaughter met several officials at the mandal and district level seeking to get the land. “Their response was unsatisfactory, so we lodged a complaint with the Spandana grievance cell, but didn’t receive any response,” Jayalaxmi’s granddaughter M Roja said.

When contacted, Srikakulam Tahasildar YV Prasad said the issue was not brought to his notice as he took charge only a month ago. District Collector J Nivas promised to ensure that the beneficiary gets the land at the earliest.

