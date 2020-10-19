Kinjarapu Atchannaidu appointed as TDP's Andhra Pradesh president by Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior party leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu is the new state president of the Telugu Desam Party for Andhra Pradesh.

Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu made the appointment on Monday. L Ramana has been retained as the party's state president for Telangana. Nara Lokesh continues as the party national general secretary.

Naidu announced the TDP's 27-member central committee and 25-member politburo. The central committee has six vice-presidents including senior leaders Kavali Prathiba Bharathi, Galla Aruna Kumar, DK Satyaprabha and Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy.

Along with Nara Lokesh, K Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Beeda Ravichandra were also made national general secretaries. Kambampati Rammohan Rao has been entrusted with responsibility of national political affairs. TD Janardhan Rao has been made political secretary (organisation), while Sriram Rajagopal Tatahtaih has been made the party treasurer.

Party seniors including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Ashok Gajapati raju, Ch Ayanna Patrudu, KE Krishnamurty, Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Varla Ramaiah, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Galla Jayadev, NMD Farooq, K Kala Venkata Rao, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Pithani Satyanarayana were among those selected for the party's politburo.