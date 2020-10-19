STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, ECBC must for getting approvals for commercial, non-residential buildings

The municipal administration and urban development department has already integrated ECBC compliance with the DPMS system.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at increasing energy efficiency even in the private sector, the State government has issued an order making Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Building Code (APECBC) mandatory to get building approvals for commercial and non-residential buildings with a plot area of 1,000 square meters or built up area of 2,000 square meters. 

Andhra Pradesh is the third State in the country to have issued an order making ECBC compliance mandatory, the officials said and added that special emphasis was being laid for its implementation through the Development Permission Management System (DPMS) The municipal administration and urban development department has already integrated ECBC compliance with the DPMS system.

“The MAUD department has issued recently-made amendments to the AP Building rules-2017 and made APECBC compliance mandatory for commercial buildings. In coordination with MAUD department and Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the state energy department has empanelled 34 Third Party Assessors (TPAs) to check the ECBC compliance at design and occupancy stages in all the new and upcoming commercial buildings across the State,” a statement from the energy department said on Sunday.

The ECBC provides a platform for the stakeholders such as Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Developers Association (APREDA), manufacturers, professionals, government agencies and others to participate in the market development for energy efficient construction, the officials said.

The BEE has introduced the ECBC in commercial and non-residential buildings with an objective to ensure construction of energy efficient buildings for reducing energy usage by 30- 40 per cent. 

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that compliance of APECBC in the State is one of the major developments in both energy and building sectors. The energy demand in the building sector (commercial buildings) of the State is around 3,117 Million Units. The implementation of ECBC is expected to reduce energy consumption in the building sector and strengthen energy efficiency in the State.

Energy Conservation Building Code
Third State in the country to have issued an order making ECBC compliance mandatory

The code effect
All the commercial buildings and non- residential buildings that have a plot area of more than 1,000 square meters or built up area of 2000 square meters and multiplexes, hospitals, hotels, and convention centres, irrespective of their built up area, shall comply with the Code to get building approvals in municipal corporations, municipalities and Urban Development Authorities (UDA)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APECBC
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp