STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APMB submits tenders of three projects to judicial review panel

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has submitted work tenders for development of three major projects by it for judicial preview.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has submitted work tenders for development of three major projects by it for judicial preview. Tenders related to Ramayapatnam port works were resubmitted for judicial preview by revising the estimates. Tenders of Bhavanapadu port and four fishing harbours were also submitted for judicial preview. The contract value of Ramayapatnam Port is estimated at Rs 2,646.84 crore, while that of Bhavanapadu port is put at Rs 2,573.15 crore.

For scrutinising the tenders of all projects costing more than Rs 100 crore, the State government had constituted the Judicial Preview Committee (JPC) to ensure that the tendering process is transparent. According to the APMB, for Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasam district, which will be taken up by the State government under Landlord Model, initially estimates were prepared with the Schedule of Rates (SoR) of 2019-20 and submitted to the JPC. 

Now, the documents were resubmitted to the JPC by revising the estimates with the current SoR 2020-21 and with additional berth and connected infrastructure. “Now, the estimated contract value is about Rs 2,646.84 crore for construction of 5.05 km length of breakwaters, construction of four multi-purpose berths, dredging of 15.52 million cubic metres, internal and external infrastructure with a construction period of 36 months under Phase - I,’’ the APMB said.

For Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district, which will also be taken up by the State government under the Landlord Model, the contract value was put at Rs 2,573.15 crores for construction of 2.2 km of breakwaters, construction of four multi-purpose berths, dredging of 18.1 million cubic metres, internal and external infrastructure. The construction period is 36 months under the first phase and the tender were submitted to JPC.

Meanwhile, the combined estimated contract value of all the four fishing harbours was put at Rs  1,205.77 crore for major components such as breakwaters, quays, dredging and reclamation, onshore facilities, buildings, road, water supply, power supply, handling system and mobile equipment, navigational aides and dock facilities to accommodate a total of 5,900 motorised or mechanised fishing and deep sea vessels along with necessary landing facilities.

The construction perid is of 24 months and the tenders have been put before the JPC. The four fishing harbours will come up at Juvvaladinne in Nellore, at Nizampatnam in Guntur, at Machilipatnam in Krishna and at Uppada in East Godavari. The project cost was estimated at current SoR rates of 2020-21 and for transparency, the tender documents are uploaded to Judicial Preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and to the APMB website www.ports.ap.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMB
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp