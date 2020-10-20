APMB submits tenders of three projects to judicial review panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) has submitted work tenders for development of three major projects by it for judicial preview. Tenders related to Ramayapatnam port works were resubmitted for judicial preview by revising the estimates. Tenders of Bhavanapadu port and four fishing harbours were also submitted for judicial preview. The contract value of Ramayapatnam Port is estimated at Rs 2,646.84 crore, while that of Bhavanapadu port is put at Rs 2,573.15 crore.

For scrutinising the tenders of all projects costing more than Rs 100 crore, the State government had constituted the Judicial Preview Committee (JPC) to ensure that the tendering process is transparent. According to the APMB, for Ramayapatnam Port in Prakasam district, which will be taken up by the State government under Landlord Model, initially estimates were prepared with the Schedule of Rates (SoR) of 2019-20 and submitted to the JPC.

Now, the documents were resubmitted to the JPC by revising the estimates with the current SoR 2020-21 and with additional berth and connected infrastructure. “Now, the estimated contract value is about Rs 2,646.84 crore for construction of 5.05 km length of breakwaters, construction of four multi-purpose berths, dredging of 15.52 million cubic metres, internal and external infrastructure with a construction period of 36 months under Phase - I,’’ the APMB said.

For Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district, which will also be taken up by the State government under the Landlord Model, the contract value was put at Rs 2,573.15 crores for construction of 2.2 km of breakwaters, construction of four multi-purpose berths, dredging of 18.1 million cubic metres, internal and external infrastructure. The construction period is 36 months under the first phase and the tender were submitted to JPC.

Meanwhile, the combined estimated contract value of all the four fishing harbours was put at Rs 1,205.77 crore for major components such as breakwaters, quays, dredging and reclamation, onshore facilities, buildings, road, water supply, power supply, handling system and mobile equipment, navigational aides and dock facilities to accommodate a total of 5,900 motorised or mechanised fishing and deep sea vessels along with necessary landing facilities.

The construction perid is of 24 months and the tenders have been put before the JPC. The four fishing harbours will come up at Juvvaladinne in Nellore, at Nizampatnam in Guntur, at Machilipatnam in Krishna and at Uppada in East Godavari. The project cost was estimated at current SoR rates of 2020-21 and for transparency, the tender documents are uploaded to Judicial Preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in and to the APMB website www.ports.ap.gov.in.