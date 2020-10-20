STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Backward castes get lion’s share in new-look TDP committees

Priority was given to BCs on all committees since they form the backbone of the party.

Published: 20th October 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By s Viswanath 
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced party presidents for Andhra and Telangana, besides reconstituting the central committee, politburo and Telangana state committee. As expected, former minister and BC leader from Srikakulam district Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was appointed president of AP TDP. He replaces K Kala Venkata Rao, also a BC leader from the same district. The entire exercise, it appears, was focused on sending a message that the TDP is not a party of the powerful Kammas alone.

Priority was given to BCs on all committees since they form the backbone of the party. In the 25-member politburo, the top decision-making body of the party, 10 are BCs, three SCs, one ST and one Muslim. Three members each from Kamma and Reddy communities also found a place as did two from Kapu and one from the Kshatriyas. As for the central committee, of the 27 members, seven are from BCs, three from SCs, two from minority communities (Muslim and Jain) and one from STs. Five members from Kamma and four from Reddy communities also found a place. The rejig comes a little over a month after Naidu gave 50 per cent of the parliamentary constituency posts to BCs.

TDP leaders, TNIE spoke to, claimed the priority given to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities is a befitting reply to the “smear campaign” of the YSRC. Said TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, “We are taking all steps to dispel the perception -- sought to be created by the YSRC -- that TDP is a Kamma party. Atchannaidu is a trusted lieutenant. His appointment will definitely help improve party prospects.”

Atchannaidu, who is out on bail after his arrest in the Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam, was visibly elated. Speaking to the media, he thanked Naidu and son Lokesh for reposing faith in him and vowed to strengthen the party. Stating that BCs have been with the TDP since its inception in 1982, he pointed out that the party gave priority to them on the new committees. Atchannaidu announced he would get into action from Tuesday to expose the “anti-people” policies of the government.

However, there is apprehension among some party leaders that Atchannaidu’s elevation could boomerang given his alleged involvement in the ESI scam and sympathy, if any, over his legal troubles could be minimal. It also remains to be seen whether the TDP can keep its flock together with their morale high in the wake of the fast-paced political developments in the State. Of the 23 MLAs, four have already switched over to the YSRC. More are learnt to be sitting on the fence. The BJP too is out to target the TDP to occupy the opposition space as it sees the yellow party as weak. Not to speak of the graft cases against party leaders and the ongoing legal battles.

On the other hand, Lokesh seems to be stepping up. After the electoral debacle on debut last year, the Nara scion had been working behind the scenes. But not all leaders are happy with some already lamenting that key decisions are being taken by the father-son duo without involving them. Increasing role of Lokesh could put them off further. 

Several seniors find place in Politburo 
Nara Lokesh was retained as TDP national general secretary during reconstitution of the party. L Ramana was named Telangana Telugu Desam president, while Nandamuri Suhasini was appointed vice-president. Senior TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Ashok Gajapati Raju, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, KE Krishna Murthy, N Chinarajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalava Srinivas, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Galla Jayadev, Varla Ramaiah, Nakka Anand Babu, K Kala Venkata Rao and others found place in TDP Politburo  

Backward Castes Chandrababu Naidu TDP
