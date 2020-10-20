STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Single-day spike in Covid cases falls to 2,918 in AP

For the first time in nearly two months, Andhra Pradesh saw its coronavirus tally grow by  less than 3,000 in a day, on Monday.

Health staffers at a fever clinic take down details of people for testing in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in nearly two months, Andhra Pradesh saw its coronavirus tally grow by  less than 3,000 in a day, on Monday. All the 13 districts recorded less than 500 new cases.According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 61,330 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, out of which 2,918 positives emerged. 

East Godavari registered most new cases of 468, followed by 447 in East Godavari even as Vizianagaram and Kurnool together reported a spike of just 110 cases. With 155 more people testing positive, the caseload in Kadapa district breached the 50,000-mark. 

In the same period, 4,303 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 7.44 lakh and bringing down the active cases to a little more than 35,000. The state has so far reported 7.86 lakh cases of Covid-19.

Active cases is highest in East Godavari (over 6,000) and lowest in Kurnool (918). The Covid-19 toll in the past 24 hours grew by 24 as four deaths were reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam each; three from Kadapa, two from East Godavari and one each from Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari.

Four districts -- Anantapur, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram -- did not report any death. Chittoor has the highest number of casualties (745), followed by 588 each in East Godavari and Guntur. 

