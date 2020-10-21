STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCO online store will create international market: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the APCO online store and Lepakshi web portal, which are aimed at providing better marketing facilities to weavers and artisans.

Published: 21st October 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the APCO online store and Lepakshi web portal, which are aimed at providing better marketing facilities to weavers and artisans. After the launch, he purchased a saree online. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the online platforms will create local and international markets for handloom and handicraft products made in Andhra Pradesh. Asserting that his government is giving top priority to backward classes, he said besides setting up 56 corporations, persons from different professions are being given posts in them. 

Stating that the products will be made available in e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Mirraw, Ajio, Loomfolks, GoCoop, he said Apco and Lepakshi have already entered into agreement s wi th the onl ine platforms. While the sarees made in Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Uppada, Madhavaram, Rajahmundry and Chirala, other apparels and bedsheets will be made available through the Apco online store, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Bobbili Veena, Chittoor Kalamkari, Dharmavaram puppets, Srikakulam Adivasi paintings will be sold in the Lepakshi web store. 

The Chief Minister was hopeful that the international marketing facility and the Rs 10,000 yearly benefit being provided by the state government will improve the living standard of artisans. He underlined the need to encourage professional weavers and artisans, and advised collectors to devise a programme, involving village volunteers, for their identification. The programme may be launched in January or February of next year. “Nethanna Nestham is a step in the right direction for uplift of weavers, ” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCO Jagan Mohan Reddy Online Shopping APCO online store
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp