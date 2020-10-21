APCO online store will create international market: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the APCO online store and Lepakshi web portal, which are aimed at providing better marketing facilities to weavers and artisans. After the launch, he purchased a saree online. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the online platforms will create local and international markets for handloom and handicraft products made in Andhra Pradesh. Asserting that his government is giving top priority to backward classes, he said besides setting up 56 corporations, persons from different professions are being given posts in them.

Stating that the products will be made available in e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Mirraw, Ajio, Loomfolks, GoCoop, he said Apco and Lepakshi have already entered into agreement s wi th the onl ine platforms. While the sarees made in Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Uppada, Madhavaram, Rajahmundry and Chirala, other apparels and bedsheets will be made available through the Apco online store, Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Bobbili Veena, Chittoor Kalamkari, Dharmavaram puppets, Srikakulam Adivasi paintings will be sold in the Lepakshi web store.

The Chief Minister was hopeful that the international marketing facility and the Rs 10,000 yearly benefit being provided by the state government will improve the living standard of artisans. He underlined the need to encourage professional weavers and artisans, and advised collectors to devise a programme, involving village volunteers, for their identification. The programme may be launched in January or February of next year. “Nethanna Nestham is a step in the right direction for uplift of weavers, ” he observed.