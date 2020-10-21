STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Classes only on alternate days when schools reopen on Nov 2

Students will be sent home after mid-day meals, which will be served from November.

schools reopening

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen from November 2, with classes on alternate days, to facilitate physical distancing. While students of Classes 1, 3, 5 and 7 will go to school on one day, students of Classes 2, 4, 6 and 8 will go the next, and classes will only be held in the morning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday. If there are more than 750 students, classes will be held once in three days.

Students will be sent home after mid-day meals, which will be served from November. The plan for December will be decided based on the situation then, Jagan explained. If parents are not willing to send their children to school, online classes will be conducted in government and private schools alike.

School Education Commissioner V China Veerabhadrudu said the reopening of schools was planned in accordance with the Central government’s guidelines. “We are now preparing academic guidelines and standard operating protocols for educational institutions, which will be announced soon,” he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials concerned to complete the work under the Naadu Nedu scheme by November 15. Joint Collectors were asked to review the situation every two days and not put pressure on parents’ committees. He said work has not yet begun in 153 schools, while slabs for toilets are yet to be constructed in 472 schools. Work in 91 schools, for which NABARD granted funds, is yet to commence.

Reviewing the state of anganwadi centres, which have been turned into pre-primary schools, Jagan pointed out that land for 7,375 anganwadi centres is yet to be recognised, while land for 20,186 centres has been identified. A total of 27,561 anganwadi centres are being run from rented premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Taneti Vanita and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney were among those who attended the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education announced the admission process for two-year Intermediate courses under general and vocational streams at various colleges for the 2020-21 academic year. The registration process for Intermediate courses is completely online for all categories.

Intermediate admissions begin today
The registration process for admission to Intermediate courses for the 2020-21 academic year will begin on October 21. Only online applications will be entertained, and the deadline to apply is 5 pm on October 29. Visit https://bie.ap.gov.in for details

