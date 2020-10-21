STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clearances sought for Orvakal airport 

Buggana will also meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Tuesday called on Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and appealed to him to take steps for the commencement of the Bhogapuram international airport works and give the required approvals for the Orvakal airport, works of which have already been completed. Buggana said that the Orvakal airport is ready for inauguration once getting the clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Airport Authority of India.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Buggana informed that he discussed with the Civil Aviation Minister about the technicalities and other issues to be resolved before shifting the operations to the Bhogapuram airport from the existing airport in Vizag, which is under the control of the Navy.

“As the airport at Orvakal in Kurnool district is ready for inauguration, We urged the Centre to give exemption/concession in taxes, licence fee besides giving the required clearances at the earliest,” Buggana said and added that the Civil Aviation Minister responded positively to the State’s requests.

He said that the State government through Niti Aayog was seeking support of the Centre for the Rayalaseema drought mitigation project and drinking water projects being taken up for providing drinking water to people of Uddanam in Srikakulam district, Godavari districts and other parts of the state.  The Niti Aayog also responded positively to the issues taken up by the state government. Buggana will also meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital.

Orvakal airport  Buggana Rajendranath Civil Aviation
