CM Jagan to present silk clothes to Goddess today

As part of the Dasara Navaratri festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi on Tuesday.

Goddess Kanaka Durga in Annapurna Devi alankaram blesses devotees on Day 4 of Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Pra sant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Dasara Navaratri festivities, Goddess Kanaka Durga was adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the eve of auspicious Moola Nakshatram Day on Wednesday. The temple will be open to public for darshan from 3 am to 9 pm on the occasion.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who is presently in Hyderabad, reviewed with temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu and other officials on the preparedness of officials for the Dasara festivities. He wanted the officials to work in coordination and ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. 
The minister directed the officials not to compromise on precautions to be taken for devotees and ensure no inconvenience is caused to devotees.

The minister stated that World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines should be strictly followed and priority should be given to the safety of devotees. Devotees should be tested with thermal scanners. Tests should be conducted on  symptomatic persons and medical treatment should be provided to them immediately, he said.

He requested the devotees to wear masks and maintain social distance while standing in the queue lines.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a total of 11,981 devotees had darshan of the presiding deity and the temple earned a revenue of `14.54 lakh through sale of darshan tickets, prasadam sales and others.

