COVID-19: Four Kurnool private schools closed after 27 students test positive

KURNOOL: As many as 27 students of four private schools in Kurnool district have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came to light after health officials conducted tests on 169 children in Srisailam mandal recently, whose resul ts came back on Monday.

Collector G Veerapandian has ordered closure of the schools for 10 days. On Tuesday, special teams visited the schools and houses of the infected students to conduct a detailed inquiry.

District Educational Officer (DEO) M Sai Ram told TNIE that the students of classes 9 and 10 had been going to the schools to clarify their doubts, after the State government decided to allow partial resumption of academic activities.

Thirteen of the 27 infected students are from Sunnipenta Dev High School, three each from Srisailamatha and Vishdam Schools and eight from Balasubramanyam School.

Officials of the health, educational, revenue, panchayat raj and police visited Sunnipenta and Srisailam and conducted tests on parents and neighbours of the infectees.

The DEO said a special drive has started to test all teachers and students. He appealed to parents and students to follow the Covid-19 precautionary norms.