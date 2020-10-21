Focus on post-recovery complications: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said though the state is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases, the present cautionary approach should continue and, most importantly, focus should be on post Covid- 19 complications. Addressing district collectors during a Spandana grievance redressal programme here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said there is a need for continuing the precautionary measures even after one’s recovery. “Going by a recent survey conducted across the country, around 10 per cent of Covid-19 survivors are facing new health complications related to kidney, brain and ENT,” he pointed out. Jagan stressed the need for creating awareness among people on the precautions to be taken for 6-8 weeks after recovery.

“Post-Covid-19 health problems have also been brought under the ambit of YSR Aarogyasri scheme. Orders have been issued in this regard,” Jagan i n f o rme d t h e d i s t r i c t collectors. Pointing out that 70,000 Covid confirmation tests are being conducted on an average per day and the positivity rate has decreased significantly, the Chief Minister said on October 19, the positivity rate was 4.76 per cent as against 5.5 per cent last Tuesday. “Andhra Pradesh is at number one in conducting tests per million population, with 1,33,474 tests, and in recovery rate, with 94.5 per cent.”

On ‘104’ service, the Chief Minister stressed the need for creating awareness among people. He said a bed should be provided in the hospital in 30 minutes after receiving a call on 104 number. “Take up a special drive for next 10-days to create awareness, especially among school students, about steps to be taken in case of contracting corona. They should be made aware of 104 toll free service, mandatory mask rule, social distancing norms and sanitising hands frequently,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that every hospital should have a help desk and the entire process should be completed in the next 11 days. A help desk should have two Arogya Mitras manning it and a poster about services offered. Collectors were directed to arrange CCTV cameras to monitor the help desks in government hospitals and they should be supervised by joint collectors. “Similar arrangements should be made in Arogyasri hospitals.” NREGS works, Jaganna Thodu On NERGS works, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that construction of compound walls for village/ ward secretariats, RBKs, bulk milk cooling units, YSR Arogya Kendras, Anganwadis and schools is completed by March 31, 2021.

Describing YSR Health Centres in villages as a game changer in rural health sector, he said these centres will have Asha workers and health assistance with a stock of 55 types of medicines. Stating that Jaganna Thodu scheme will commence on November 6, he asked the officials to coordinate with bankers for facilitating loans.