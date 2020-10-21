Now, Covid detection kits to be produced  at AMTZ

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam, is all set to get a world-class facility for the production of Covid detection kits. The facility, set up by DNA Xperts Pvt Ltd, will be inaugurated on Wednesday. DNA Xperts Pvt Ltd is a registered start-up with its laboratories in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

After tirelessly working during the lockdown with limited resources, the company has come up with innovative Covid detection kits. It has built a world-class facility at AMTZ in a 4,400 sqft area.

Its Viral Transport Media (VTM) kit for coronavirus sample collection and transportation is cost-effective. It is also producing Covid19 RT-PCR kit. Both the products have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Last year, the company had introduced the HBV pregenomic RNA RT-PCR kit, the first such kit in the world.