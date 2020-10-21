STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Record power generation at Srisailam this month    

Though they were using power generators in all units, there was no trouble because of good maintenance of the power house, the CE observed. 

Published: 21st October 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Right Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SRBHES) has generated 787.00 million units (MU) as against the target of 580 MU in October. While the annual target was 850 MU, officials said the power generation was likely to double if the current situation continued. 

SRBHES Chief Engineer  PVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday said that the SRBHES generated 1,338 MU last fiscal, adding that there was a possibility to produce the same amount of power by the end of this fiscal,  provided there were good inflows into the reservoir. 

The total installed capacity at Srisailam Right Power House (SRPH) is 770 megawatts (MW). There are seven power generators, each with a capacity of 110 MW. 

In view of Telangana’s fire tragedy that occurred in August, the officials and employees took all preventive steps to avoid fire breaks. They were conducting routine checks, he said. 

Though they were using power generators in all units, there was no trouble because of good maintenance of the power house, the CE observed. 

On other hand, Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SLBHES) located in Telangana, which has six generators, has also generated the maximum amount of electricity. For now, power generation has been stopped at SLBHES following the fire mishap. 

The Srisailam reservoir was getting heavy inflows now than previous year due to good rains. The capacity of the dam is 215.8070 TMC for a total full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet. Currently, 211.9 TMC of water is available in the dam, while the reservoir level has reached 884.40 feet, Rao pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp