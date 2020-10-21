Record power generation at Srisailam this month    

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Right Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SRBHES) has generated 787.00 million units (MU) as against the target of 580 MU in October. While the annual target was 850 MU, officials said the power generation was likely to double if the current situation continued.

SRBHES Chief Engineer PVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday said that the SRBHES generated 1,338 MU last fiscal, adding that there was a possibility to produce the same amount of power by the end of this fiscal, provided there were good inflows into the reservoir.

The total installed capacity at Srisailam Right Power House (SRPH) is 770 megawatts (MW). There are seven power generators, each with a capacity of 110 MW.

In view of Telangana’s fire tragedy that occurred in August, the officials and employees took all preventive steps to avoid fire breaks. They were conducting routine checks, he said.

Though they were using power generators in all units, there was no trouble because of good maintenance of the power house, the CE observed.

On other hand, Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SLBHES) located in Telangana, which has six generators, has also generated the maximum amount of electricity. For now, power generation has been stopped at SLBHES following the fire mishap.

The Srisailam reservoir was getting heavy inflows now than previous year due to good rains. The capacity of the dam is 215.8070 TMC for a total full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet. Currently, 211.9 TMC of water is available in the dam, while the reservoir level has reached 884.40 feet, Rao pointed out.