1.4 crore families get YSR Bima insurance cover in Andhra Pradesh

While it will take 15 days to settle the insurance claims, the government will provide Rs 10,000 as immediate aid to the family members if the insurance holder met with an accident or died.

Published: 22nd October 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched YSR Bima, an insurance
scheme to benefit 1.41 crore BPL families. Asserting that identification of beneficiaries was held in a transparent manner, the Chief Minister said that all eligible people can enrol themselves for the scheme.

Speaking after launching the scheme at his camp office at Tadepalli, the Chief Minister said that even as the Centre has withdrawn from the scheme, the State government will be paying the entire Rs 510 crore every year as a premium.

Terming the loss of primary bread earner as the worst nightmare for any family, Jagan stated that the State government will stand by such families in the hard times by providing financial assistance through insurance.

All the families having white ration cards are eligible for the scheme and the village/ward volunteers visited the families and enrolled the names of the primary householders. The list of the enrolled insurance holders will be displayed in the village secretariats.

Under this scheme, insurance amount for accidental death and total permanent disability for people aged between 18-50 years is Rs 5 lakh and for those between 51-70 years is Rs 3 lakh. Similarly, for natural death cases (18-50 years), Rs 2 lakh will be given and for partial permanent disability in an accident case (18-70 years), Rs 1.5 lakh assistance will be provided.

The Chief Minister assured that the claim amount will be directly credited into the beneficiary bank account within 15 days of the claim being made. In addition to this, the Chief Minister also announced that immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families through village and ward secretariats.

Moved by the plight of the poor families who were facing hardships due to the lack of insurance coverage, Jagan had promised to roll out the insurance coverage scheme during his padayatra.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Gummanuru Jayaram (Labour), Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and other officials along with bankers and National Insurance Company were present at the launch event.

Insurance coverage

  • Accidental death & total permanent disability ( Age: 18-50 )  = Rs 5 lakh

  • Accidental death & total permanent disability ( Age: 51-70 ) = Rs 3 lakh

  • Natural Death ( Age : 18-50 ) = Rs 2 lakh

  • Partial permanent disability due to an accident  (Age : 18-70 ) = Rs 1.5 lakh

  • 1.41 crore BPL families to benefit

  • Rs 510 crore: Money to be paid by the government a year as insurance premium
     
