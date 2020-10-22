STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amaravati lands: HC dismisses petition to stay CID investigation

Justice Praveen Kumar observed that there is a need for an investigation into the allegations against the petitioner and dismissed the petition of Sudheer Babu.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by former tahsildar of Thullur in Amaravati region, Anne Sudheer Babu, challenging a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state government into his alleged role in converting assigned lands into patta lands, and registering the same in the names of others.

Sudheer Babu earlier approached the court seeking stay on the proceedings in the case filed against him by the CID. The High Court on March 24 issued interim orders staying further proceedings.When the State government appealed against    the verdict in the Supreme Court, it observed that it is not right to stay the probe when it is in its initial stages, and asked the High Court to hear the case again.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice Praveen Kumar, public prosecutor Srinivas Reddy argued that Sudheer Babu played a key role in converting assigned lands as patta lands, and made people of SC and ST communities to sell their lands to benefit some. The public prosecutor informed the court that huge amounts of money were involved in the process and there is a need for further investigation into the case. 

