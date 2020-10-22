Counselling for PG courses in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna University from October 27 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna University (KRU) vice-chancellor KB Chandrashekhar said that counselling for admissions into post-graduate courses will be conducted for three days, beginning October 27.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said that counselling for admissions into Chemical Sciences and Telugu courses will be conducted on October 27, Mathematical Sciences and English on October 28 and Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Diploma, PG Diploma and certification courses will be conducted on October 29.

Students are requested to bring the necessary documents mentioned in the rank cards for counselling. For details, they can visit www.krucet2020.in, Counseling convener R Kiran Kumar said.