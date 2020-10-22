Four hurt in Indrakeeladri landslide before CM visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least four people, including two constables, were injured in a landslide triggered by the heavy rains at Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, on Wednesday. A major tragedy was averted as movement of devotees was restricted at the hilltop since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was to visit the temple and offer traditional silk robes on behalf of the State government on the occasion of Moola Nakshatram, as part of the Navaratri festivities.

CM Jagan offers silk robes to

Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf

of the State government on

Wednesday | Express

Boulders rolled down the hill and crushed the temporary shelters erected for media personnel and on-duty officials. Policemen, who were present on the spot, rushed the injured to hospital.Panic prevailed initially, as some workers were feared to have been trapped under the debris. Earth movers were pressed into service, and after the boulders were removed more than four hours later, the officials heaved a sigh of relief as no one was found to be trapped. The Chief Minister, who was to visit the temple between 3 and 4 pm, had to reschedule his visit to 5 pm. On arrival at the hilltop, he inspected the rescue work and then offered traditional silk robes to the presiding deity. Temple priests accorded Poornakumbha Swagatham to the Chief Minister and other ministers.

“Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, and all those injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Their condition is stable, and they will be discharged in a day or two,” temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu told The New Indian Express.After unveiling the 2021 calendar of Durga Malleswara Swami temple, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to ensure such incidents do not recur. He also asked them to release funds for the proposed master plan of Durga temple.Meanwhile, officials of the temple’s engineering department conducted a study to find the reason for the mishap.

When contacted, temple executive engineer (EE) V Bhaskara Rao said heavy rains over the past few days may have triggered the landslide. “It (landslide) happened before we acted on a complaint received two days ago that cracks were found at the place where the land slipped. We learnt about the cracks through the media and devotees,” he said, adding that there was no negligence by the temple authorities. It is learnt that the officials wanted to take corrective measures once the Navaratri festivities were completed.

On the other hand, temple EO Suresh Babu expressed concern over the incident and promised that work to fortify the hill will be taken up as early as possible. “We brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, who promised `70 crore for fortification of the hill,” Suresh Babu said.