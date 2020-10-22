Funds given to SEC within 2 hours of plea, govt informs High Court 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heated exchanges took place in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday during hearing on a petition filed by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar seeking a directive to the State government to sanction `40 crore and cooperate in conducting panchayat elections.

Taking strong objection to Nimmagadda’s allegations, government advocate Suman informed the court that the government had deposited the requisite amount in the SEC account within two hours after he filed the petition. After receiving the funds, the SEC claims the government isn’t cooperating to conduct panchayat elections, he said, adding that it has become a routine for the SEC to level allegations against the government.

When the court interjected and questioned whether it was not the responsibility of the government to cooperate with the SEC and should the SEC plead for funds, the government advocate objected to it. He replied that it would be a fair comment if the government wasn’t cooperating. But such is not the case and it isn’t appropriate for the court to comment this way, he said, and pointed out that it was the responsibility of the SEC to conduct elections.

Justice B Devanand, who was hearing the arguments, directed the SEC to file an affidavit detailing what cooperation he requires from the government. Appearing for the SEC, advocate Ashwini Kumar informed that the SEC had received `39.63 crore of the total `40 crore sought to which the government advocate replied that he would find out why there was a shortfall and insisted that there was no need for the court to issue directions to the government to cooperate with the SEC. The advocate for Nimmagadda explained that they had to approach the court only because the government wasn’t cooperating. At this juncture, the court observed that it was the responsibility of the government not only to release funds but also provide basic amenities and assist the SEC which is a constitutional body.

However, the government advocate reiterated that it won’t do to make allegations without evidence and reminded that the government is also a constitutional body. He sought to know how the SEC could make baseless allegations. The court, however, expressed displeasure and asked if he was ready to listen about the attitude of the government towards the court and the justices.Following the heated exchanges, hearing was deferred to Thursday.