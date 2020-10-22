‘Industries Spandana’ on the anvil, launch likely in Nov

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Industries Department has decided to launch an online grievances redressal portal on the lines of Spandana. Likely to be called ‘Industries Spandana’, it will aim at addressing issues related to industrialists and investors.

During a meeting with the department officials at his chamber in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed them to launch the portal in November. “’Industries Spandana’ should be a platform to resolve any doubts/issues related to industrialists and investors.”

“Apart from receiving complaints and resolving the same, there should be a mechanism to know the feedback of the complainant. Such a system would ensure more accountability and transparency,” he observed.

The minister also asked the officials to focus on setting up a toy manufacturing Board. Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts should be giving priority for establishing toy manufacturing units.