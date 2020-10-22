STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Industries Spandana’ on the anvil, launch likely in Nov

Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts should be giving priority for establishing toy manufacturing units.

Published: 22nd October 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Industries Department has decided to launch an online grievances redressal portal on the lines of Spandana. Likely to be called ‘Industries Spandana’, it will aim at addressing issues related to industrialists and investors.

During a meeting with the department officials at his chamber in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed them to launch the portal in November. “’Industries Spandana’ should be a platform to resolve any doubts/issues related to industrialists and investors.”

“Apart from receiving complaints and resolving the same, there should be a mechanism to know the feedback of the complainant. Such a system would ensure more accountability and transparency,” he observed.

The minister also asked the officials to focus on setting up a toy manufacturing Board. Visakhapatnam and Godavari districts should be giving priority for establishing toy manufacturing units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp